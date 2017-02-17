PDP Chairmanship tussle: APC plotting a one-party state – Makarfi faction

The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

The Makarfi faction in a statement said this following the Appeal Court ruling declaring Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the party’s chairman.

“Two out of the 3 man Justices of the Appeal Court gave a scanty judgment in favour of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff while one for Makarfi,” the statement said.

“The Judgment has finally shown that the ruling Party, the APC is out to create a one party state in the country.

“The Party is proceeding immediately to the Supreme Court to file an appeal against the ruling of today’s appeal court judgment.”

