Presidency congratulates Justice Onnoghen on his confirmation as Chief Justice of Nigeria

by Dolapo Adelana

The presidency has congratulated Justice Samuel Walter Onnoghen on his confirmation as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

In a “quote tweet” to a tweet by the Senate on Wednesday, the presidency wrote, “Congratulations to the new Chief Justice of #Nigeria, WS Onnoghen, on his confirmation by @NGRSenate”.

Congratulations to the new Chief Justice of #Nigeria, WS Onnoghen, on his confirmation by @NGRSenate https://t.co/H5aSn4Vjjg — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 1, 2017

Onnoghen was confirmed during plenary on the floor of the senate. Announcing his confirmation via its Twitter account, @NGRSenate, the upper legislative chamber wrote, “SP, @bukolasaraki puts the question and Justice Walter Onnoghen is confirmed as Chief Justice of Nigeria. He takes a bow.”