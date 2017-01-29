“The President is fine”…while corruption in the government is treated with deodorant” | See our top 10 quotes from the past week here

This week it was hard to drown out the noise of conviction about the President’s health status coming from the Presidency but then there’s been more from others in and outside Nigeria.

See our top ten quotes from the past week below:

“We look forward to having a great relationship with all countries. We believe we can have a great relationship with Russia, China and other countries.”

-Donald Trump says a good relationship with Vladamir Putin will be a great asset. But the more interesting part of this quote is the same optimism that he extended to China.

“If I spend one day in custody, the damage that will happen in Nigeria will take one year to repair”

–Apostle Suleiman was not joking.

My driver in Lagos is a Muslim. He has been driving me for nine years and I have bought him two cars. If I am not tolerant, a Muslim won’t drive me.

There you have it. Apostle Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries, regardless of whatever he says is very tolerant. His driver is Muslim.

“Looking at the number of people that have been apprehended by the commission, the men involved outnumbers the women.”

Acting EFCC Chairman sought to add gender controversies to his list of battles on Friday when he met with the executive committee of the National Council of Women Society (NCWS), who paid him a courtesy visit.

“Serious-minded South Easterners should ignore Obasanjo. The nearer Obasanjo is to a person, the more dangerous he becomes.”

Former Senator Rowland Owie obviously has a lot to say about the former President Olusegun Obasanjo. None of it is flattering.

“The Bible does not condemn prostitution, so God does not also. Even virginity is a burden.

A Ghanaian Pastor and marriage counsellor, Cyril George Lutterodt, is back with more facts from his own book.

“Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause. I thought her and a couple of others. But I thought she was in particular, I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

Donald Trump’s response to Madonna’s #WomensMarch speech about her outrage. He said this during his Thursday nigh interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. Leaves us wondering who’s more outraged.

“I stand to say that the Chibok girls (abduction) were orchestrated to frustrate the administration of the former President. The situation of the released girls is like a ‘home theatre or movie”.

Governor Ayodele Fayose maintains his Chibok-Girls-Abduction-is-a-ruse theory

“Corruption in the Judiciary & others is treated with Insecticide while corruption in the govt is treated with deodorant.”

Senator Shehu Sani had to say something in defence of the work his ad hoc committee had done in respect of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the corruption allegations levelled against him when the President wrote all the way from the United Kingdom to say the Senate’s findings were unfair.

“Senator Omogunwa notes that Budgets doesn’t have maximal impact due to corruption. He says corruption shld be legalised/liberalised then.”

Perhaps the most important thing that was said this week is this report from the Senate’s Twitter about Senator Omogunwa from Ondo who has asked that corruption should be legalised in Nigeria.

Bonus:

“The President is fine” – Sometimes it even came with threats of punishmentAccording to the Presidency. This past week, it appeared as though the only thing on the to-do list at the Presidency was to tell this to Nigerians in as many different ways as possible. .

