Rann air strike: Information is sketchy – Air Force

The Nigerian Air Force has described the air strike on Rann, a community housing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

In a statement posted on their Instagram page entitled, “The Rann accidental air strike”, the Air Force said the information was sketchy as it awaits details for the Theatre Commander OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE, Major General, Lucky Irabor.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is saddened by today’s accidental air strike by its fighter jet at Rann in Kala Balge area of Borno State in which some innocent lives were lost.

“While available information is sketchy, the Theatre Commander OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE is taking appropriate steps to avail us with details of the incident. The loss occasioned by this unfortunate incident is deeply regretted. The NAF commiserates with those affected and their families and would update the public as soon as detailed facts emerge from the investigation.”

President Muhammadu Buhari regretted the air strike, as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said six of its workers were killed. Doctors without borders said 52 persons were killed while 120 were left injured.

