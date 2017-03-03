SouthernKaduna: Osinbajo meets community, religious leaders

by Dolapo Adelana

Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting with community and religious leaders from Southern Kaduna, according to his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande.

Present at the meeting is the Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and representatives of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

“In Kaduna, Ag. President Osinbajo with Gov. Rufai now meeting with community & religious leaders from S’Kaduna. He was earlier @ airport,” Akande tweeted.

“Ag President’s meeting with S’Kaduna leaders include CAN, JNI, Meyeti Allah representatives & now holding @ Kaduna State Exco Chambers.”

In Kaduna, Ag. President Osinbajo with Gov. Rufai now meeting with community & religious leaders from S'Kaduna. He was earlier @ airport — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) March 3, 2017

3. Ag President's meeting with S'Kaduna leaders include CAN, JNI, Meyeti Allah representatives & now holding @ Kaduna State Exco Chambers — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) March 3, 2017

The meeting which is holding at the Kaduna State Exco Chambers is believed to help find a lasting solution to the crisis in Southern Kaduna.