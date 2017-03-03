#SouthernKaduna: Osinbajo meets community, religious leaders

by Dolapo Adelana

Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting with community and religious leaders from Southern Kaduna, according to his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande.

Present at the meeting is the Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and representatives of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

“In Kaduna, Ag. President Osinbajo with Gov. Rufai now meeting with community & religious leaders from S’Kaduna. He was earlier @ airport,” Akande tweeted.

“Ag President’s meeting with S’Kaduna leaders include CAN, JNI, Meyeti Allah representatives & now holding @ Kaduna State Exco Chambers.”

The meeting which is holding at the Kaduna State Exco Chambers is believed to help find a lasting solution to the crisis in Southern Kaduna.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

El-Rufai, we hear you, but this explanation is too little too late

Southern Kaduna killings is an ethnic problem, not a religious one – El-Rufai

“The VP has a much more progressive stance” | The Economist thinks Buhari should stay away as long as he likes (WATCH)

Loading...
Loading...