Spain appoints Minister of Sex

by Dolapo Adelana

Spain has appointed its first Minister of Sex.

Prime minister Mariano Rajoy appointed Edelmira Barreira as the country’s sex boss to get Spaniards to produce more babies.

Barreira’s appointment is to help boost Spain’s falling birth rate, which is one of the lowest in the developed world.

The country recorded fewer births than deaths for the first time last year and is on the brink of a population crisis.

According to experts, long working hours and a culture of eating late at night and going to bed after midnight are partly to blame for the nation’s sex famine.

Rafael Puyol, of the IE Business School in Madrid, said, “They do not help with making a family. Then when a child arrives it is even worse.”

Since 2008 the number of births in Spain has plunged by 18 per cent, while the number of childless couples has nearly tripled from 1.5million in 1977 to 4.4million in 2015.