The Thread: Some of the best moments from past #BBAs and #BBNaija (WATCH)

Whilst some persons are petitioning National Broadcasting Commission to stop airing #BBNaija because the show is corrupting the morals of Nigerian youth, @Tuvie has curated some of his best moments from the show since it came to our shores. It’s proof that whilst some frown at it, others thoroughly enjoy its entertainment factor.

Enjoy:

That time Karen and Bhoke got into it. Karen hit her with that naija pettiness "You need the dick" Karen 😂 pic.twitter.com/oGgxSpyAmB — Black Excellence (@Tuvie) February 21, 2017

Hannignton and Lerato. Every female organization in Africa came for Hannignton after this lool pic.twitter.com/TxOhjAqCLd — Black Excellence (@Tuvie) February 21, 2017

The moment Ola and Chris decide to leave cause of Ola's health issues 😢 #bba #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/mvndWc5QX2 — Black Excellence (@Tuvie) February 21, 2017

"I'm telling you I'm ashamed of your head and your belle" Uti was a savage😂😂😂 Ghana took so many Ls in this season #BBA #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/KH3aFfzfNo — Black Excellence (@Tuvie) February 21, 2017

Keagan won and we were wondering if he'd share his money with Lee as that season, housemates competed in pairs #BBA #BBnaija pic.twitter.com/16p7EhTUSV — Black Excellence (@Tuvie) February 22, 2017

We thought @Ebuka would win but those overzealous Joe fans showed us pic.twitter.com/QiHig3H8yM — Black Excellence (@Tuvie) February 22, 2017

Kweku T and Meryl!!! The gang got evicted one by one. Africa was happy 😊 pic.twitter.com/SwOLJENzpf — Black Excellence (@Tuvie) February 22, 2017

First adultery scandal, difference is Tatiana knew he had a wife at home. TTT 👀 #BBA #BBnaija pic.twitter.com/4oy7rx4G3i — Black Excellence (@Tuvie) February 22, 2017

Before Tboss stood in corners #BBA and #BBNaija parties were Lit pic.twitter.com/y1fx6SlomM — Black Excellence (@Tuvie) February 22, 2017

Imagine That by Styl Plus was a hit the year of the first #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/1dKQ2v7Vuz — Black Excellence (@Tuvie) February 22, 2017

Nice one.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments