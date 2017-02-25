The Thread: This extended holiday proves why Buhari is a good leader

Still on the subject of Osinbajo’s progress in the past one month, Pamela Braide says that it’s all down to Buhari’s deputy picks down through the years. Apparently, Buhari has always stayed away from mannequins.

We didn't vote them separately. We voted them in a joint ticket. It is to the president's credit he doesn't have a mannequin as VP. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 25, 2017

Buhari is confident enough to value bold deputies

Idiagbon

Chuba Okadigbo

Pastor Bakare@ProfOsinbajo

Our politicians should copy his habit https://t.co/f6Ck6SxCMI — Wake Up! (@pdbraide) February 25, 2017

This is the primary reason for the seamless governance now. Osinbajo was not labelled "ghost worker" like a gentleman VP in recent past — Wake Up! (@pdbraide) February 25, 2017

Most of the projects @ProfOsinbajo highlights in the news now were things entrusted to his office he has been working on. That's great — Wake Up! (@pdbraide) February 25, 2017

Prof was in the ND last year… ease of doing business process has been on, visiting, working. he wasn't on ice waiting for illness — Wake Up! (@pdbraide) February 25, 2017

This should be a lesson especially to state govs who choose deputies for show or handpick rubber stamp useless LG chairs. — Wake Up! (@pdbraide) February 25, 2017

If you run for office choose a deputy that is strong & complements you in areas you lack. The choice of osinbajo wasnt just AC. PMB agreed — Wake Up! (@pdbraide) February 25, 2017

Again and looking at history its is crystal clear PMB. ALWAYS works with strong "personality" individuals as deputies. No value for meekness — Wake Up! (@pdbraide) February 25, 2017

if we had a "ghost worker" VP i can only imagine the chaos in the land now. So obvious this is a PMB/Prof team with respect for each other — Wake Up! (@pdbraide) February 25, 2017

