The Thread: All the hilarious spin-off videos inspired by #HurtBae

For two days on Twitter world wide, #hurtbae held us spell bound. It was the story of Courtney who had been cheated on countless times by her boyfriend, Leonard.
See below:
He cheated on her. Now she wants to know why. pic.twitter.com/5hdlpKisjZ
— The Scene (@SCENE) February 15, 2017
Since the release of the video, other persons have been inspired to go for closure too.
Do see the hilarious clips below:
Somali Hurt Bae (Parody) W/ @Maryan_Garane 💔 #HurtBae pic.twitter.com/bGOT6zYqEt
— Arapp Jeylanii (@ArappJeylanii) February 22, 2017
Lmfao too weak #hurtbae pic.twitter.com/knDdPFCVUE
— Eric Little (@ThaOfficialEric) February 19, 2017
Y'all wrong for this 😭😭#HurtBae pic.twitter.com/RbZOKr4XV5
— R A Y N A⭐️ (@RaybandzW) February 16, 2017
here is what #hurtbae should have done: pic.twitter.com/vNlg4Q8Bbg
— mriem (@precolonialmrym) February 16, 2017
Caribbean #HurtBae pic.twitter.com/gE1kDKVEN3
— Tropixs (@TheTropixs) February 22, 2017
And the standing ovation goes to…
Carribean #HurtBae
Now that’s the way to handle a situation.
