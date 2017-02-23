The Thread: All the hilarious spin-off videos inspired by #HurtBae

For two days on Twitter world wide, #hurtbae held us spell bound. It was the story of Courtney who had been cheated on countless times by her boyfriend, Leonard.

See below:

Since the release of the video, other persons have been inspired to go for closure too.

Do see the hilarious clips below:

And the standing ovation goes to…
Carribean #HurtBae
Now that’s the way to handle a situation.

