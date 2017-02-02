The Thread: Omojuwa stands with 2Baba, explains why protest is necessary

Romania is protesting against the decree made by its government to free officials jailed for corruption. America has protested the Muslim ban and women’s rights. Now it’s Nigeria’s turn and in our case, the protest is about corruption, economic policies that have plunged the country into untold hardship, power, security, transparency, cost of governance etc.

It’s a lot of pain that this government has delivered to the citizenry since it took over power, and now is the time to push back.

But some elements in government (and probably sponsored by government ), including those outside of it, have a problem with the march, tagging it #CorruptionFightingBack, even though 2Baba has clearly stated that this is not about political persuasions.

Here’s Japheth Omojuwa giving context to the necessity of this march.

No person ever solved a problem they denied.

No society ever solved a problem they refused to own. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) May 11, 2016

Let’s get this march on.

