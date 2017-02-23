The Thread: Osinbajo’s surprisingly controversial visit to the airport toilets

Following Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to Murtala Muhammad airport Abuja to check out the toilets and other facilities, Nigerians are well, partly impressed and partly horrified. Others can’t wait for him to pay an unscheduled visit to Lagos airports and other locations.

Acting President Prof Yemi Osinbajo In Surprise Visit to Murtala Muhammad International Airport Yemi Osinbajo surprise visit to the nation's busiest airport comes days after approving a 60 day reform plan to ease business in the country. According to Yemi Osinbajo's media aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo is personally checking out toilets, carousels, immigration to see things for himself. Kudos to our super acting President A post shared by Buhari Sallau (@buhari.sallau) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:47am PST

@akandeoj @julietkego That's how it should be ordinarily.Kudos to the Ag.President @ProfOsinbajo. More of such visit to MDAs & other institu — Blessing Adeleke (@lekeblessing) February 23, 2017

@mrbhiyi We're not used to hand-on leadership;someone actually taking time to ensure his 60Day short term plans work @lekeblessing @akandeoj — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj This is a good development. God bless u real good Mr VP. Thank u @DeleMomodu for blowing d Horn so loud wk in wk out on this issue — Akinseinde (@HarkinOmy) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj Very welcome development, those found not performing their duties should be warned or shown the way out immediately. — Abby Lincoln (@Lizabs68) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj @ProfOsinbajo Great one Sir. More of such visit. Our hospitals… FMCs and teaching hospitals should get such too. — Tolulope Oladotun (@ToleximOladotun) February 23, 2017

Ag President Osinbajo at Lagos Int'l airport checking out toilets, carousels, immigration, toilets in the airport- to see things for himself — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) February 23, 2017

All of a sudden one is getting the feeling that Nigeria now has a real President, after almost 2yrs of managing an old impostor. https://t.co/QnopkdJr4u — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj Now this is a 21st Century President! — Wole (@wolexzzo) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj @ProfOsinbajo I just keep loving you day by day — muritala (@abdulganiyumur1) February 23, 2017



@akandeoj @etinmagbe the only thing I wanna see from dis visit is a summoning of the contractors and holding dem accountable for poor job — Thierry's Queen (@hawt_red) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj those toilets stink to high heavens. Also the immigration and customs are fantastically corrupt. — Victor Aikhionbare (@Vicnode) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj @adeyanjudeji sir,please tell ag president that the immigration and custom officers at the airport use to collect bribe anyhow. — aliyu abdulwasiu (@ijayeoba) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj Nigerians airports are manned by disgraceful, greedy, extorting entities. It is the prototype of the nation's decadence. — Israel A Adegbite (@adegbite_israel) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj @aadetugbo Biko ask him to wear a disguise and a go-pro so that there's no story. On my way to do it properly tbh — dayo b (@i_am_dayoB) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj I hope this tour was unscheduled. — Clement Ohia (@ohiaclem) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj Bravo! 👏 Lagos international airport in particular has been a national embarrassment. But I hope it was spontaneous not planned. — Gloria Joseph-Raji (@Glojay) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj @tadegbesan ~ if the official knows about A/VP's planned visit…@LOSairport will immediately do the magic!

We have outgrow #MMIA — Obaadetunji (@tunjiadegbola) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj I hope dis was unscheduled Otherwise, we are so good at covering up. Or leaders will see and feel nothin ws wrong or exaggerated. — S Lawal (@lawalsufian) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj Pastor is a lagosian he knows d toilets well, rather he should fix fx rates differentials urgently. — Samuel DUKE (@SamuelDUKE1) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj let him check those conveyor belts and air-conditioning system in E-arrival. — Mallam Ibro Audi (@batabosso) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj also don't know d rational behind duty or money charge by FAAN to passengers. Ag. Presido should look into that too. — Mallam Ibro Audi (@batabosso) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj he should keep it up,Next stop should be govt schools. @ProfOsinbajo he has proven that an educated$focused C-in-C is what we need — Tonye Isokariari (@tisoks) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj PYO should mix with the masses the way he did during campaign like he visited Mpampe mechanics village last year — Adelowo Adegboyega (@08d11e5a7b9e407) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj your principal the Acting President no get work true true…. — Bebs 5% (@bebs730) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj Kudos but where is the Minister of Aviation? — TONYBEE (@TBINJ) February 23, 2017

We need to separate showmanship from governance… https://t.co/0g2u2IDAny — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 23, 2017

This is what we have reduced the office of thw President of Nigeria to. To these pple, this is how to show working https://t.co/0dlodVW4vt — Colonel (@i_am_Anomeli) February 23, 2017

All na packaging, still makes for good optics though. https://t.co/3nHhJR9K8g — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) February 23, 2017

@MrStanleyNwabia I think it is very horrible optics. Inspecting toilets? Lmao!!! Airport manager, minister for aviation nor fit do am? — Colonel (@i_am_Anomeli) February 23, 2017

Hey, who knows? He may have been genuinely looking for Buhari in one of those Toilets 🏃🏃🏃🏃 https://t.co/ByGhDhYHsq — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) February 23, 2017

@akandeoj the Ag president's initial dance steps are fantastic — charlesmayor oko (@CharlesmayorOko) February 23, 2017

