Today’s Noisemakers: Beyonce, Seun Egbegbe, Charly Boy and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Seun Egbegbe

We don’t know if this is still kleptomania or village spirits chasing an individual, but just when we thought we were done with Seun Egbegbe’s (Yes, his name can now stand alone without Toyin Aimakhu appended to it) histrionics, he pops up on our radar again, doing what he was caught doing the last time.

*Sigh*

When we left off, he had been granted bail over the iPhone theft, and it appears he used that time -resourcefully- to do recon and set up a new gig. Someone needs to do this movie already.

This time, Seun Egbegbe and his partner in crime, Ayo Oyekan, were arrested by the Lagos State Police suspect for attempting to defraud two bureau de change operators of $9,000 (4,320,000) and £3,000.

All these issues with Seun Egbegbe cannot be ordinary eyez 😀 — Ejitokun Adeniran (@Adexdan) February 2, 2017

Not naira again, foreign currency! Well, I see why that would appeal to him.

Let’s hope he gets roasted for good.

2. Lagos police

The government is not done with 2Baba yet. This time it was the Lagos police which said that the February 6th protest cannot hold in Lagos because they have received word it will be hijacked by hoodlums. And they are sure 2Baba does not have the sort of security to hold said hijackers off. Err, Sahs, what is the police for? And the Lagos marathon nko? No hijack plans for that? These are some of the responses Nigerians gave.

3. Charly Boy

The areafada1 is not smiling at those criticising 2Baba for organising the protest. This what he said:

4. Japheth Omojuwa

Obviously fed up with the ignorance some Nigerians were exhibiting about the 2Baba protest, Japheth Omojuwa decided to walk them down through recent history. This, guys, is why the protest is necessary. Uto.

5. Prof. Maduike Ezeibe

Looks like Nigeria’s found a cure for HIV/AIDS (even if the Ministry of Health knows nothing about it). Prof. Maduike Ezeibe, a researcher in Veterinary Medicine, at the University of Agriculture has discovered a new drug for the treatment and cure of HIV/AIDS.

Hope this is for real.

6. Ekwelike Stanley

This is laugh-out -loud hilarious. Gifty, one of the Big Brother Naija housemates had some fun with Soma yesterday and her alleged boyfriend in the world tweeted this.

So my girl is kissing another dude on BIG BROTHER NIGERIA just for the money. Hope her Love for me was real 😰#stilllove #gifty pic.twitter.com/gc5ey0QPNd — Ekwelike Stanley (@EkwelikeStanley) February 2, 2017

Insecurity or attention?

7. Beyonce

Queen Bey knows how to get the world to literally stop and pay her homage. She did this with her announcement yesterday that she’s carrying twins and the pictures she posted today.

All hail the Queen.

