Opinion

Today’s Noisemakers: Martin Luther King, Boko Haram, President Buhari, and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. They range from the awesome and brilliant to the OMG, he didn’t. We have made it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Boko Haram: After being kicked out of the Sambisa forest, the terrorist group showed up at their former favourite haunt- Maiduguri- to wreck havoc via suicide bomb. Three suicide bombers were dispatched to the school. A 7-year-old girl was the suicide bomber who set off the bomb at the University of Maiduguri’s mosque. A number of persons, including Prof. Aliyu Mani, lost their lives in the attack. May their souls rest in peace.

 

2. President Buhari: Clearly, President Buhari felt this terrorist attack in Maiduguri keenly. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims and the University, asked for individuals in the community to remain vigilant and called Boko Haram by their real name- a godless group.

3. VC, UNIMAID: The  Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Prof. Abubakar Njodi, is adamant about keeping the University open and not giving in to fear of terrorism.

 

4.  BBOG: Having responded in the affirmative to the Federal Government’s invitation to take a guided tour of the North East, the group is finding the tour to be an educational and emotional one. Ms Ezekwesili tweeted:

While Aisha Yesufu had this to say:

Guess members of the group will be returning with renewed zeal.

 

5: President-elect of Gambia, Adama Barrow lost his son to a dog bite. Another unnecessary death.

*sigh*

7-year-old son of Adama Barrow, Gambia's president-elect, dies after being bitten by a dog

A photo posted by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on

 

6. Martin Luther King day

The United States is celebrating the life of the pastor and civil rights activist, Martin Luther King, with an annual holiday. African Americans remember how he fought segregation from the pulpit and afterwards took it to the streets. His legacy to Blacks was freedom- freedom they are still fighting for. These

These are memorable quotes of Martin Luther King.

 

7. Isime Esene

The beloved Managing editor of YNaija marks another year today. So in expected fashion, he is being serenaded on the gram. Here’s to long life and prosperity and greater achievements, sir.

Happy birthday!

Thanks dear. Thanks so much. #MCM [email protected] from @poetrygodess: Happy birthday to @idova1 my MAN CRUSH MONDAY. Watching you closely in same office space reaffirmed my believe that truly nothing is impossible. Your consistency is admirable. Cheers to this game changer who touched my life in many ways than one.

A photo posted by Isime Esene (@idova1) on

See you tomorrow.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Boko Haram: We will not close UNIMAID – VC

The Ynaija Cover this evening – the 16th of January

The Late 5: These are the five stories that drove conversations today

Saraki condemns UNIMAID bombing

#ChibokGirls: BBOG briefed on rescue efforts (PHOTOS)

BBOG, FG delegation arrive North-East for guided tour

7-year-old suicide bomber attacked UNIMAID mosque

#ChibokGirls: BBOG group joins FG on guided tour to North East

BREAKING: Bomb explosion at the University of Maiduguri mosque

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.