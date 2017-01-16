Today’s Noisemakers: Martin Luther King, Boko Haram, President Buhari, and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. They range from the awesome and brilliant to the OMG, he didn’t. We have made it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
1. Boko Haram: After being kicked out of the Sambisa forest, the terrorist group showed up at their former favourite haunt- Maiduguri- to wreck havoc via suicide bomb. Three suicide bombers were dispatched to the school. A 7-year-old girl was the suicide bomber who set off the bomb at the University of Maiduguri’s mosque. A number of persons, including Prof. Aliyu Mani, lost their lives in the attack. May their souls rest in peace.
2. President Buhari: Clearly, President Buhari felt this terrorist attack in Maiduguri keenly. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims and the University, asked for individuals in the community to remain vigilant and called Boko Haram by their real name- a godless group.
Boko Haram is a godless group; with no true understanding of Islam. Their actions are cowardly, and punishable before God and by our laws.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 16, 2017
3. VC, UNIMAID: The Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Prof. Abubakar Njodi, is adamant about keeping the University open and not giving in to fear of terrorism.
4. BBOG: Having responded in the affirmative to the Federal Government’s invitation to take a guided tour of the North East, the group is finding the tour to be an educational and emotional one. Ms Ezekwesili tweeted:
#DataMine:
Dreaded Sambisa is massive.
60, 000 square kilometers.
18 times the size of Lagos State!
All of Lagos is 3,345 square km.#BBOG
— Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 16, 2017
While Aisha Yesufu had this to say:
I am humbled by the number of soldiers that told us THANK YOU. They said we should keep it up
I DIDN'T DEMAND BEFORE ITS NOW I WILL DEMAND
— Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) January 16, 2017
Guess members of the group will be returning with renewed zeal.
5: President-elect of Gambia, Adama Barrow lost his son to a dog bite. Another unnecessary death.
*sigh*
6. Martin Luther King day
The United States is celebrating the life of the pastor and civil rights activist, Martin Luther King, with an annual holiday. African Americans remember how he fought segregation from the pulpit and afterwards took it to the streets. His legacy to Blacks was freedom- freedom they are still fighting for. These
These are memorable quotes of Martin Luther King.
7. Isime Esene
The beloved Managing editor of YNaija marks another year today.
Happy birthday!
