BREAKING: Senate suspends Ali Ndume for 6 months over Melaye, Saraki allegations

by Dolapo Adelana

The Senate on Tuesday suspended a former Senate leader, Ali Ndume for six months.

The upper legislative chamber took the decision following a recommendation from its committee on ethics and privileges.

The committee had recommended that Ndume be suspended for 181 legislative days following his allegation on the certificate scandal of Senator Dino Melaye and the bulletproof SUV of Senate President Dino Melaye.

Senator Mathew Uroghide pleaded with the Senate1 to reduce Ali Ndume’s suspension to six months, a plea granted by the Senate.

