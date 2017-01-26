We will not pay for the wall, Mexican president replies Trump

President of Mexico, Enrique Pena Nieto in a message to the nation said his country will not pay for Donald Trump’s border wall.

He said, “Mexico doesn’t believe in walls”.

On Wednesday Trump signed an executive order for an “impassable physical barrier” and has insisted Mexico would reimburse the US for it.

But Mr Pena Nieto said, “I’ve said time and again; Mexico won’t pay for any wall.

“It comes as our country is talking on new rules on cooperation, trade, investment, security and migration in the North American region.

“As president I assume the complete responsibility to defend the interests of Mexico and Mexicans.

“Based on a final report by the functionaries in Washington DC and advice from the chamber of commerce, governors, and so on, I will decide the right next steps to take.

“Mexico offers its friendship to the American people and its willingness to reach accords with their government. Agreements that will be in favour of both Mexico and the US.”

