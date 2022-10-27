Mexico legalises same-sex marriage

After the state of Tamaulipas became the last in the mostly Catholic country to approve it, same-sex marriage is now legal everywhere in Mexico, the state’s Congress said Wednesday.

The northern border state’s decision ends a 12-year journey toward national marriage equality that began when Mexico City became the first city to celebrate same-sex marriages in 2010.

Five years after the decision was made, the Supreme Court ruled that the prohibition on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional, prompting state-level reforms.

“The Congress of Tamaulipas approved the reforms to article 132 of the Civil Code for the State, to recognize the right to same-sex marriage,” the institution said in a statement.

“There are no first or second-class people, all people should enjoy this right,” said local congresswoman Nancy Ruiz of the conservative National Action Party (PAN), who promoted the reform.

This year, marriage equality was legalized in seven additional states, three of which happened recently.

According to political scientist and LGBTQ activist Genaro Lozano, marriage equality is still pending “legislative harmonization” in five of Mexico’s 32 states where it has been created by court orders or governor decrees.

“But it is already a reality throughout Mexico. Thanks to all the activists and legislators who have supported it over the years,” Lozano tweeted.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija October 27, 2022

Why you should spend 10% of your money womanizing – Rapper Erigga advises men

Nigerian singer and rapper Erhiga Agarivbie, better known by his stage name Erigga, has told his fellow men not to ...

YNaija October 26, 2022

Ooni of Ife set to wed seventh wife days after marrying his sixth wife

It looks like the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, isn’t done with his marriage spree. The monarch will ...

YNaija October 25, 2022

Duchess Meghan of Sussex reveals she is 43% Nigerian

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that she is 43% Nigerian. Mirrors reported on Tuesday that Markle made ...

YNaija October 21, 2022

BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura marks her 25th birthday with a stunning photoshoot

Beauty Tukura, popular reality celebrity and former beauty queen dazzles in black attire for her 25th birthday. Today, October 21, 2021, ...

YNaija October 20, 2022

Rename the Lekki Tollgate and make it free – Alex Ekubo #EndSARS

Alex Ekubo, a well-known Nollywood actor, has requested that the Lekki Tollgate be renamed in honor of those who died ...

YNaija October 20, 2022

BBNaija stars receive social media backlash for partying after Rico Swavey’s service of songs

Big Brother Naija stars who went to a tribute night for Rico Swavey have been criticized for a video that ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail