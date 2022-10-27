Mexico legalises same-sex marriage

After the state of Tamaulipas became the last in the mostly Catholic country to approve it, same-sex marriage is now legal everywhere in Mexico, the state’s Congress said Wednesday.

The northern border state’s decision ends a 12-year journey toward national marriage equality that began when Mexico City became the first city to celebrate same-sex marriages in 2010.

Five years after the decision was made, the Supreme Court ruled that the prohibition on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional, prompting state-level reforms.

“The Congress of Tamaulipas approved the reforms to article 132 of the Civil Code for the State, to recognize the right to same-sex marriage,” the institution said in a statement.

“There are no first or second-class people, all people should enjoy this right,” said local congresswoman Nancy Ruiz of the conservative National Action Party (PAN), who promoted the reform.

This year, marriage equality was legalized in seven additional states, three of which happened recently.

According to political scientist and LGBTQ activist Genaro Lozano, marriage equality is still pending “legislative harmonization” in five of Mexico’s 32 states where it has been created by court orders or governor decrees.

“But it is already a reality throughout Mexico. Thanks to all the activists and legislators who have supported it over the years,” Lozano tweeted.