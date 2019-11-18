5 Things that Should Matter Today: INEC has declared APC’s David Lyon as winner of Bayelsa guber election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress David Lyon Monday was declared the winner of the Bayelsa State governorship poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“That Lyon David of APC having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” said the returning officer in the poll Professor Faraday Orumwese.

Orumwese said Lyon polled 352,552 votes to defeat Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 143, 172 votes. Official INEC figures showed that Bayelsa has 922, 562 registered voters but 517,883 voters were accredited for the election on Saturday. About 68% of those votes were cast in favour of APC and its candidate.

 

Davido releases tracklist for upcoming album ‘Good Time’

Check out the video for 2Face’s ‘Important’

South African police detain 180 foreign nationals

180 foreign nationals have been detained by the South African police for storming the UN refugee agency in Pretoria where they staged a sit-in protest.

The protesters whose protest centered on their demand to be relocated to another country after a spate of xenophobic violence in South Africa in September, stormed the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Thursday November 14 after they were informed of a court order giving them three days to vacate the site.

AMVCA is back and calls for submissions are now open

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards is back for seventh outing, after being on a short hiatus. The organisers announced that entries are now being accepted from Wednesday, November 13, 2019, till Friday, December 13, 2019. The awards is scheduled to hold in March 2020.

At Kanye’s Sunday Service at the Lakewood Church, Gospel singer Sinach performs Way Maker

 

