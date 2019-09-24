5 Things that Should Matter Today: Omoyele Sowore to be arraigned at the Federal High Court today

According to activist Deji Adeyanju, Omoyele Sowore, the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, will reportedly be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja today Tuesday September 24th. Adeyanju made this known on Twitter yesterday evening. If you remember, the Federal government last Friday filed treasonable charges against Sowore and  also accused him of cyberbullying President Buhari as well as accused him of engaging in money laundering.

The former presidential candidate was first arrested in August over his plans to stage a protest he tagged ”Revolution Now.” We will see how things unfold today.

Cindy, Elozonam, Mercy, Mike, Tacha and Ike are up for possible eviction this Sunday

We love this picture of Rema on New York billboards

We are getting a sequel to occult horror classic Living In Bondage!

Here’s the trailer to Chinonye Chukwu’s Oscar-worthy movie ‘Clemency’

 

