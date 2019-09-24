5 Things that Should Matter Today: Omoyele Sowore to be arraigned at the Federal High Court today

According to activist Deji Adeyanju, Omoyele Sowore, the detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, will reportedly be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja today Tuesday September 24th. Adeyanju made this known on Twitter yesterday evening. If you remember, the Federal government last Friday filed treasonable charges against Sowore and also accused him of cyberbullying President Buhari as well as accused him of engaging in money laundering.

The former presidential candidate was first arrested in August over his plans to stage a protest he tagged ”Revolution Now.” We will see how things unfold today.

Cindy, Elozonam, Mercy, Mike, Tacha and Ike are up for possible eviction this Sunday

Nominated for Eviction are Cindy, Elozonam, Ike, Mike and Tacha. Vote for your favourite Housemates here: https://t.co/Uw6pDYRkZf #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/blz2LlGlwK — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) September 23, 2019

We love this picture of Rema on New York billboards

6 months since I got activated, my sound has stepped foot in places I have never been to. God bless the youths for supporting me & thank you @youtubemusic for coming along in this journey with me #Foundry #NewYork #LosAngeles 🌍🚀 pic.twitter.com/TzodbynleH — REMA (@heisrema) September 22, 2019

We are getting a sequel to occult horror classic Living In Bondage!

Did you watch #Livinginbondage back in the days? We are so excited to release the first teaser of Living in Bondage sequel. It is set to hit the cinemas from November 8th! You don’t want to miss this💃

.

.#Livinginbondagesequel #Nollywood #Nollywoodmovies pic.twitter.com/z1zggjXamp — Livinginbondagethesequel (@LIBBreakingFree) September 21, 2019

Here’s the trailer to Chinonye Chukwu’s Oscar-worthy movie ‘Clemency’