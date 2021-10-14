8 actors to consider for your brand campaign

Celebrities usually make excellent salesmen. Presenting a popular face is one of the fastest and easiest ways for brands to communicate and connect with customers. Over and again, time has shown that when a celebrity endorses a product, it gains immediate credibility.

An actor’s involvement in a campaign can range from an implicit to an explicit endorsement of a product. It could also be presented in such a way that the actor is made to look like s/he uses the product and enjoys it. Or, the actor is involved in the image of the brand, leveraging the actor’s reputation instead of an outright endorsement to market a product.

The key is to match the right actor with the right product and place them both in the right ad campaign. The combination, done well, is usually the deal-breaker. See a list of actors you can work with to do this:

Richard is an actor who does not seem like he’s already 60. You may say because he is a space where showbiz is the driver, but Richard has stayed active in the film industry and continues to influence his fanbase from his social media pages. He is always in our faces, in films, in TV series, on social media, at events and so on. No wonder he was awarded the Most Popular Actor at the Net Honours People’s Choice Awards. He has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram most of which look up to him as an elder who understands the modern world.

You will say Jim Iyke has paid his dues and is just as popular as you are thinking – especially knowing he has appeared in over 100 films in his acting career. He is a stylish actor and is usually referred to as Nollywood’s bad boy. He has a following of over 2.3 million and stayed relevant in both the entertainment industry and beyond. And, yes, Jim Iyke also sings.

Usually referred to as ‘Omo-sexy’ can be listed as one of the most successful actors in the Nigerian film industry. She has international recognition, has appeared in over 300 films – no wonder her popularity, and has a loyal following who adore her energy and zeal to keep going. Beyond her show business and career accomplishments, Omotola is also applauded for her remarkable humanitarian efforts. She has over 5 million followers on Instagram.

Many already think ‘Jenifa’ is Funke Akindele’s name. But Jenifa is just a character Funke created for an ongoing series and has personally evolved with it. ‘Jenifa’ has been in our faces for quite a while showing how Funke can hold an audience for an unimaginable long time – knowing how Nigerian audiences switch positions in a short time. Funke has over 14 million on Instagram and can switch to any character to help you sell that product or brand in more ways than one.

Odunlade has an audience that cuts across the Yoruba film industry, thanks to subtitles and the energy he puts in to his roles. His roles are usually comic and he grew from just another actor to one people want to see in every movie. Odunlade has over 4.7 million followers on Instagram had can add that comic flavour to your campaign if you employ his services.

Jidekene Achufusi, known as Swanky JKA, is a talented actor indeed, and has starred in several notable Nollywood movies where he has played a lead role in some of them. Say he has combined hardwork and talent to get where he is today. He has also gathered a following of people who are excited when they see his name on the cast of any movie. He has over 150,000 followers on Instagram.

Beverly is a TV reality star, video vixen, model, actress and has been rated high in every one of them. Beverly portrays a typical free-minded person and can add a creative and relatable flavour to your campaign if you employ her services. She is often called controversial, but that’s because she works in a relatively conservative society. But her popularity has grown over time due to this. She has over 800,000 followers on Instagram.

Sharon has over 800,000 followers, a number she has gathered over time after showing her acting prowess in 2013 as ‘Shalewa’ on Ndani TV’s ‘Skinny Girl in Transit’. She gained more popularity in 2018 after her role as ‘Amaka’ in ‘King of Boys’. And her role in Netflix’s ‘Oluture’ in 2020 cemented her place as an actress that will stay in our faces. You will definitely want to work with someone who was listed as a top female celebrity of 2020 and a Nollywood actress to look forward to in 2021. She has over 800,000 followers on Instagram.