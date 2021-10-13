Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop found dead at her home | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop found dead at her home

Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, a two-time world championships bronze medallist, has been found dead at her home, the country’s track federation has said. – Aljazeera reports.

French soldier killed in Mali ‘accident’, defence minister says

A French soldier has died during a maintenance operation in northern Mali, Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Wednesday, bringing France’s death toll since the start of anti-jihadist operations in the region to 53. – France24 reports.

U.S. group Vantage Data Centres expands to Africa with a $1 bln campus

Vantage Data Centres is investing more than 15 billion rand ($1 billion) in its first African campus in Johannesburg, the U.S.-based company said on Wednesday. – Reuters reports.

UN Told Failure to Deal With Diversity Is Root Cause of Wars

One by one, South Africa’s former president listed African countries Tuesday where the failure to deal with diversity was a root cause of conflict, from the Biafran war in Nigeria in the late 1960s to the current clashes in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. – Military reports.

Israel, Sudanese officials hold rare public meeting

Senior Israeli and Sudanese officials held a rare public meeting on Wednesday, pledging to strengthen the nascent ties between the former adversaries, the Israeli participants said. – AP News reports.