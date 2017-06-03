93-year-old Mugabe begins election campaign

93-year-old Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe has started a tour to solicit support ahead of the elections next year.

Mugabe spoke for an hour and a half at a rally outside Harare attended by several thousand ZANU-PF supporters.

“We want our party to remain united and not divided. If you are a real ZANU-PF member, be true to your party,” Mugabe said.

He urged those seeking to succeed him to “be at peace”.

“The time will come,” he said.

“It’s certainly coming.”

Mugabe who had struggled to walk in public this year stood throughout his speech on Friday.

“President Robert Mugabe is our sole candidate for 2018. We declare you our life president,” Kelvin Mutsvairo, a provincial youth party leader, said in his speech.

A banner at the rally called Mugabe “the father of youth empowerment” and urged young people to register to vote in the elections.

Mugabe has ruled since independence in 1980.