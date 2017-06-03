Krane’s Cravings: Time for upcomers to tone down and grow?

by Alex Onukwue

Mere mortals like us, how dare we ever question our celebrities on the life they choose?

They shower in pounds and dollars, have Angels by their gates and have the means to pop every possible spirit ever distilled on planet earth. To be fair, some have earned the right to shove it in our faces that they are living the life. The ones signed to foreign record labels, sharing studios with A-listers from Sony and Mo’Town, and topping Billboard charts with their collabos, can make noise and our job is to just nod and agree.

But certainly some still need to keep their heads level and grow organically. No, this isn’t about buying views for music videos on Youtube or followers on Instagram. Talented artistes looking to establish themselves should take the route to have their work fly them to the top of the airwaves, should they not? There is not an argument as to the talent of Dammy Krane; his recent songs may be nothing different from the Alaba consensus to push out repeat emptiness with no lyrics, but Amin is that song Nigerians will always need and relate with, being a prayer.

He has been putting in social media hours towards convincing that he’s arrived, flying from ATL to DC and other places we are too unprivileged not to know about. Nothing wrong with shooting a music video in the air, if that’s been the reason for the many missions thousands of feet into the air.

But his adventure to Miami has not panned out the way he would have imagined. Getting booked for anything is a big deal, be it parking on the wrong side of the road. Perhaps he would have got more sympathy from Nigerians if there is a way to believe he’s not been rubbing his balling into the faces of folks struggling with Lagos traffic on a daily basis.