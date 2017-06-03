Wizkid to perform at BET Weekend

Pop star Wizkid has been billed to perform at the BET Awards weekend for the BET Experience taking place between June 22 – 25.

Wizkied announced this in a video posted on the BET official Twitter handle.

Other performers include Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, DJ Khaled, Kid Cudi, Gucci Mane, Jhene Aiko, among others.

