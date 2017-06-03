Dammy Krane vs Tiger Woods: Two mugshots, two different reactions

by Alex Onukwue

Caution: Tiger Woods is not anybody’s mate here. The second most successful Golfer of all time is not necessarily being compared with a talented up and coming artiste, and certainly the weight of their offences are not related in weight at all.

But, hey, Dammy Krane can boast of having one thing the legendary Tiger Woods has: an American mugshot. The former Champion Golfer was arrested a few days ago over suspicions on driving under influence. A shadow of himself, the picture of Tiger Woods looking frazzled is a far cry from the swagger of the man who has dominated the green courses for the best part of the past two decades. His series of troubles, beginning with allegations of infidelity in 2009, has seen his career take a regrettable nose-dive, his last Major being nearly ten years ago.

Dammy Krane’s mugshot is quite a different story: a millennial Mohawk and a sweater, with a facial tinge that appears to say ‘I’m just here for a while – still balling though’. While the Tiger’s subdued appearance, combined with his illustrious career record, has elicited calls from the Golfing community to come together to get him back to his feet, Dammy Krane’s act has met with sighs of disappointment from Nigerians, many who have had to deal with the hyper-competitive life on Instagram.

Like the two sides of his latest photo shoot, Dammy has promised to reveal “his side” and the “truth” of this story, perhaps in a new song. We are not going to out words into his mouth but what are the odds on mentioning ‘I took a pic in a Yankee Jail’ somewhere. Okay, we’ve exaggerated.

If any good can from this for Dammy, we hope it does, in a way that redeems him, just as we are looking forward to the rebound of the Tiger on the tour again.