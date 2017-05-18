Acting SGF, Habibat Lawal apologises to the Senate for constitutional breach

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Habibat Lawal, has apologised to the Senate for allowing the Director-General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, to resume office without due confirmation by the Senate.

Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, in a Point-of-Order at Thursday’s plenary, reported that the SGF made the apology to the Senate through him, during his investigation.

The Senate had on Wednesday, criticised the assumption of office by Lanre Gbajabiamila, in acting capacity, at the commission, without confirmation by the Red Chambers.

The lawmakers then mandated Lawan to investigate the matter, which was reported at the Senate by Senator Dino Melaye. The senate leader said his investigation confirmed that Gbajabiamila had actually assumed office, without approval by the Upper Chamber.

“I investigated the issue. The nominee for the office of the DG of the National Lottery regulatory Commission actually assumed office.

“I think he was not properly advised and therefore assumed office without going through the stipulated due process..

“I have spoken to all those who should know better, including the acting SGF. He said the executive had concluded that Gbajabiamila had erred because probably, he did not get the correct briefing that he should have waited until due process and diligence were completed.

“I believe that it was an error and there was a genuine appeal from the executive that no such thing will ever happen again.

“I advised the SGF that the nominee should not be seen within the vicinity of the office of the SGF until he is confirmed and an appointment letter is given to him,’” he said.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said that the leader had done a good job in that he had responded promptly.

“First of all, to establish that the point raised by Sen. Melaye was factual and that he got the assurances that this kind of thing must be stamped out and does not occur again.

“The nominee has erred, probably misguided but definitely, he must not be seen reporting for duty in that area.

“For nominees and the executive, they must respect our laws and processes and even if a nominee is unaware, somebody must guide him,” he said.