[The Alausa Blog]: Governor Ambode upgrades security fuel station in Alausa

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has renovated the security fuel station in Alausa, Ikeja into a state of the art station aimed at enhancing service delivery for all the vehicles used for surveillance activities by the Police in the State.

Lagos state government is aware of the fact that one major requirement for running the vehicles is regular fuel supply and maintenance, this knowledge informed Ambode’s approval for the renovating the dilapidated fuel dump.



The Governor reiterated his steadfast commitment to keeping Lagos and Lagosians safe, secure and difficult for crime to thrive. He said renovating the facility was in line with his administration’s aims of making Lagos state a secure place for lives and property. The filling station has the capacity to dispense up to 160,000 liters of fuel and 80,000litres of diesel, while the nozzle dispenser was replaced with automated nozzle dispensers, while the dispensing tanks were increased from four to twelve with a brand new lube bay. This facility would no doubt ensure efficient and effective dispatch of fuel and diesel to security patrol vehicles in a more coordinated manner.

