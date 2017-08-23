[The Alausa Blog]: Here’s how the Lagos state government is preparing for the Sallah celebrations

In preparation for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations coming up at the end of the month, the Lagos state government will begin sales and distribution of its locally produced LAKE Rice.

Beginning Thursday, 24 August, sales will resume at designated centres including the 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas; the Agricultural Development Area Complex Oko-Oba, Agege; LTV Blue Roof Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Oluwatoyin Suarau who made the announcement, reiterated the commitment of the Ambode-led administration to ensuring that Lagos remains a food secured place.

Recall that LAKE Rice was launched in December 2016 as a product of a partnership between Lagos and Kebbi states.

Prices per bag remain the same as they were at the time of launch, 50kg for N12,000, 25kg for N6,000, and 10kg for N2,500.