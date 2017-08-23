[The Injustice Blog] Is Ambode’s Lagos working for all?

The Lagos state Governor Mr Akinwunmi Ambode in his inaugural speech on May 29, 2015, said, “As we collectively face the challenge to make Lagos a better place to live in, we must recognize our strength in diversity. A common national identity where everybody counts. I shall run an open government of inclusion that will not leave anyone behind. No matter your age, sex, tribe or any other Status, as long as you reside in Lagos, we will make Lagos work for you”

Two years down the line it’s a little easy to say that Lagos under Akinwunmi Ambode has left many behind. And those affected by his policies and high-handedness are the poor masses.

In every society, the social strata is made of the poor, the middle class and the rich. In a state like Lagos, the elite are well catered for while the same treatment is not extended to the poor. The myriad of policies formulated by the state government targeted against the poor is one too many and it has put a question mark on the “Lagos for all” declaration.

In the year 2012 one of the largest floating slum In Makoko, Lagos was demolished by the state government in which more than 30,000 Lagosians were rendered homeless as there was no alternative provision made for them. All pleas made to the government by CSOs and International agencies fell on deaf ears as the Fashola Administration continued with the process.

Fast forward to the present Administration of Governor Ambode the story is the same as seen in the Otodo-Gbame demolition and the recent demolition at Iwaya. All these demolition target one set of people. The poor!

The sad reality is that the government does patronize these set of people for votes during elections but when the election is over they are persona non grata.

As much as this piece is not agitating for the proliferation and growth of slums in an emerging mega city like Lagos but the development of Lagos as a megacity cannot be complete until the poor masses are catered for. If the government feels their habitation needs to give way for development why are they not provided with an alternative?

What happened to low cost housing that will cater for the poor as done by Chief Lateef Jakande?

The absence of this and many other social amenities that will service the poor pust a question mark on the Lagos is working for all declaration.