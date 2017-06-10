Ango Abdullahi is not new to making polarizing statements | 5 odd things he has said in the past

by Alex O. Onukwue

Nigerians are at a loss as to how to react to the statements attributed to Prof Ango Abdullahi, which appear to support the declaration by the Arewa youth groups for the vacation of the Igbos from the North.

The Former Minister of Education and former Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, joined his voice with those of the youth group, calling on “irresponsible” Igbos to leave.

It has left many scratching their heads in confusion as to why such a personality would make such polarizing statements, especially given the condemnation of the action of the group by Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Is this a one-off statement or has he, Prof Abdullahi, been putting out such words in the past? Evidence points more to the latter, as the following would appear to show.

“Incidentally, it was Ojukwu who suspected that the Igbo were being attacked whereas it was the Igbo who attacked Nigeria. It should be noted that Ojukwu assisted by Igbo intellectuals, thought they should pocket the rest of Nigeria.”

2. “What I have been saying for a long time is that the North has advantage over other parts of Nigeria in terms of population, proportion and resources. The North sustained and can still sustain this country”.

3.“Let me tell you that oil money is idle money, which Nigeria has not worked for. The only place where there is availability of work is the North because it produces a greater percentage of the food we eat as well those used by some of our industries”.

4. “You see, the Emir of Kano is a very young man; he should go and read the history of Nigeria. He is an economist; he needs to go and do a little more research in terms of factors for economic development.”

5. “The overall problem of Nigeria today hinges on leadership. By the time people have their government within themselves, people would check the excess of waste. That is why we are advocating for the division of the country”

If nothing else is obvious, Prof Adbullahi is an ardent Northerner at heart, a Northerner First. However, there is a great chance he is overstating its powers and abilities considering his support for the Arewa youth group has been described as not representative of the opinion of the Northern Elders Forum, according to the Assistant leader of the Forum, Elder Paul Unongo.