The Big 10: These are the stories that drove conversation this week

These are the top ten stories that drove conversation this week.

1. My husband is recovering fast – Aisha Buhari speaks from London

After 23 days of the President’s medical vacation in the UK, Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari, visited him.

Speaking through her Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Hajo Sani, she said the President is recovering and would return soon to resume his duties.

2. How we uncovered Dammy Krane’s credit card fraud – TapJets

Private jet company, TapJets, who asked for the arrest of Dammy Krane, narrated how the fraud was detected.

The Head of Flight Safety and Security said the singer who uses a Samsung Galaxy 7 sent messages to book a private jet from another phone, using a stolen credit card.

“He used a total of five cards in one hour till one worked.”

The singer was afterwards rearrested and has been granted another bail, but is to appear on June 25.

3. “They are uncultured, ungrateful” | Northern group gives Igbos three months to vacate region

A coalition of Northern youth, spear-headed by Arewa Youth Consultative forum, made a decision to drive the Igbos out of the North.

Their reasons bothered on the increased Biafran agitation.

MASSOB later replied, saying they were ready to take up arms, also asking the Igbos in the North to return home or be ready for war.

In another reaction, the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, ordered the arrest of the organisers of such ‘disruptive’ coalition, followed by the Northern governor’s forum who asked that security be beefed up.

The Northern youth have since insisted that the Igbos should leave. However, a video emerged of the President of the Arewa Youth, asking Northern youth to stand down and accept a “One Nigeria”.

4. The full transcript of former FBI Director Comey’s hearing in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee

The former FBI Director, James Comey on June 8, testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee where he called the US President, Donald Trump, ‘a liar.

Comey showed concern that his colleagues at the FBI had to listen to Trump’s ‘lies’ about him and the FBI.

He also confirmed that indeed Russia interfered with the 2016 US Presidential election.

5. Theresa May loses majority, under pressure to resign

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has lost her Parliamentary majority in a snap election she called.

She has however formed a minority government, after permission was granted her by the queen.

6. 2005 Sosoliso survivor, Kechi, wows America’s Got Talent Judges

A survivor of the deadly Sosoliso crash of 2005, Kechi Okwuechi, stunned the audience at America’s Got Talent.

The Judges got emotional when she mentioned that she was one of the two survivors of the plane crash that claimed the lives of over 100 passengers.

7. “We shall declare our independence on October 1” – Niger Delta militants

In response to the call by Northern youth for Igbos to leave the Northern region, Niger Delta militants have asked that all oil blocs owned by Northerners be returned.

The militant coalition also said they would declare their independence on October 1, 2017.

8. Actress, Moji Olaiya has been laid to rest

Nigerian actress, Moji Olaiya, who was reported dead on May 17 has been laid to rest.

9. Senate confirms 82-year-old, two others are ambassadors

The Nigerian Senate earlier this month confirmed 82-year-old Sylvanus Nsofor nominated as a non-career ambassador by President Muhammadu Buhari.

10. “I am ready to sacrifice my last blood to ensure peace” – Emir of Katsina

The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman has assured that Nigeria will remain one nation, notwithstanding threats from all quarters for a breakup.

This is in reaction to threats and counter threats by Northern youth and MASSOB.