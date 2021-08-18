Arm yourselves against bandits, Masari tells Katsina residents, Niger declares national mourning after 37 killed | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Arm yourselves against bandits, Masari tells Katsina residents

Governor Aminu Masari has urged Katsina State citizens resident in areas prone to activities of bandits to acquire weapons and defend themselves. – Punch reports.

Algeria: 61 arrested after mob kills man falsely accused of starting deadly fires

Algerian police have announced another 25 arrests over the lynching of a man falsely accused of starting deadly forest fires last week, taking the total number of suspects to 61. –The Guardian reports.

WHO ‘very concerned’ as second Ebola case suspected in Ivory Coast

The UN health agency said Tuesday that a second suspected case of infection by the deadly Ebola virus had been detected in Ivory Coast. – France24 reports.

Erdoğan offers to mediate end to Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is offering to help mediate an end to fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, promising to protect the northeast African country’s “integrity”. – Aljazeera reports.


Niger declares national mourning after 37 killed

Niger on Wednesday declared 48 hours of national mourning after 37 people were killed in a fresh massacre by suspected jihadists. – The Guardian Nigeria reports.

