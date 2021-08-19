#BBNaija: JMK and Angel plan to shake some relationships before the week is over

The new Housemate JMK, alongside her new confidant, Angel, had a few conversations about the future of their stay in the Big Brother Naija House yesterday. They spent parts of the day discussing privately what could happen as the week comes to an end.

They joked about disqualifications and Maria’s power to evict any two Housemates of her choice and pondered on the possibility of being ‘Maria’s evictees.’ Having thought about what it would feel like to leave this Sunday; especially at the hands of a fellow Housemate, they discussed what they would like to do before then.

Angel spoke about shaking some tables during the Saturday night party. “Just know Saturday I’m about to spice things up,” she said. And when JMK asked who she is starting with, Angel mentioned Michael.

Angel also spoke about how the house was getting boring and how everyone is acting peaceful. Her point was that, if no one wants to start the drama, then she is willing to take the first step. In the same breath, she also spoke about her hatred for drama and how she doesn’t like to be an instigator.

Earlier, they had both had a similar conversation in the pool room. This time it was JMK stating that she is into Emmanuel, but is well aware of his relationship with Liquorose. It would be interesting to see if they would follow suit on their discussion.

For JMK however, her plans are damn near self–sabotage. Being in the house, she is clearly unaware of how powerful the ‘EmmaRose’ relationship is getting. And to come in between that, is to offend the thousands of fans that have become devoted to the couple. But for Angel, how the fans would react to her move on Michael is uncertain.

On one hand, there are those that may blame her for disrupting the relationship between Michael and Jackie B. On the other hand, Michael and Jackie B never really made their relationship official. So fans may see Angel’s move as fair game.

