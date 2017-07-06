Audio reveals what AGF Malami actually said about Osinbajo’s statement on Magu (LISTEN)

An audio interview by journalists with Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has shown that the Presidency misinformed Nigerians about what he said on the statement made by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on the appointment of EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

The Senate had been angered after Osinbajo said the Presidency does not need the approval of the legislative to appoint Magu.

The upper chamber in response suspended approval of all nominees from the executive.

It also asked Osinbajo to retract his statement and apologize.

Malami distanced the Federal Executive Council from Osinbajo’s statement.

“The fundamental consideration about the alleged statement is the fact that at no point ever did the Federal Executive Council sit down to arrive at the decision in one-way or the other as far as the issue of nomination or otherwise is concerned,” Malami said.

The Presidency in a series of tweets however denied that Malami ever made the statement.

However, an audio recording of the interview released by Premium Times has revealed that Malami made the statement distancing FEC from Osinbajo’s statement.

