Audu Maikori sues El-Rufai for N10bn

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Audu Maikori, has sued Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, for violation of his human rights.

In a suit (FHC/ABJ/CS/385/17) filed by his lawyers, Ballason’s Chambers, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, Maikori is seeking damages of N10billion.

Maikori is praying the court to enforce his fundamental rights against undue harassment and intimidation by the Kaduna State government, the State Governor and the Nigerian Police.

It was reported sometime ago that Maikori was arrested by the Nigeria Police on charges of incitement, based on a petition by the Kaduna State Government.

He was released on bail and cleared of any complicity by the Police Force Headquarters, but re-arrested after Governor El-Rufai publicly vowed to prosecute him during the 2017 edition of the Social Media Week.