Ayra Starr Delivers a Powerful Performance at the Afro Nation Detroit 2024

Nigerian singer-songwriter and Grammy Nominee Ayra Starr took the world by storm with her performances at the Afro Nation Detroit 2024.

Performing her hit single “Bloody Samaritan” and “Woman Commando” from her latest album, the singer showed the world how Nigerians get down on the dancefloor when they hear good music.

With eclectic choreography and an angelic voice, the “Last Heartbreak Song” singer was all smiles as she performed at the Afro Nation Detroit 2024, a festival that celebrates Afrobeats and its roots in Detroit, USA.

The singer was not the only Nigerian artist booked to perform at the Afro Nation; several other stars like Rema, Asake, Omah Lay, Ruger, Kizz Daniel, and Adekunle Gold were also booked to perform at the festival.

