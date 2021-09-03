#BBNaija: “He is sick,” “Boma is right” | Housemates weigh in on the Boma and Angel fight

Last night, on the Big Brother Naija show, audiences were treated to one of the ugliest incidents that has occurred in the house so far.

The fight between Boma and Angel which broke out late Thursday in the pool area has now become in the opinion of many, the worst fight of the season, owing to how triggered fans are online.

Boma and Angel who were having what we can call a civil dispute, all of a sudden began to tear at each other, with the fight at some point nearing violence. The dispute began when Boma accused Angel of telling Queen that he is a ‘kiss and tell.’ He didn’t seem to appreciate being called that and he confronted Angel about it.

Angel denied ever saying that, but it didn’t end there. Both parties kept bickering until they started hurling derogatory words at each other. As you would expect, both of them had to be separated, and following that, some of the housemates began to weigh in on the matter.

Queen who has no love-lost with Boma, of course sided with Angel. To say they had a conversation over the issue would be putting it mildly, as they spent the entirety of last night berating Boma. Queen called Boma manipulative and crazy, amongst many other things.

Liquorose on the other hand, thinks Boma is right. While she is unaware of the events leading up to the fight or the details of the fight itself, she seemed to agree with Boma – stressing that Angel’s entrat into the BBNaija house is her biggest achievement. She also noted that Angel could only speak to Boma in the manner she did, because they were within same confines.

“It’s just because all of us are in this house together. Its a normal thing everyone will want to talk to anyhow and it’s ok,” she said.

Cross, was against the words Boma had used and not much else. He was strongly against the idea of speaking to a woman the way Boma had done, noting that he has sisters and would be greatly offended if he ever found anyone using such foul words on his sisters – regardless of the preceding event.

According to Cross, Nini tagged Boma as ‘manipulative.’ This was as he also told Angel and Queen that in analysing the altercation between Angel and Boma, and the events leading up to it, Nini said Boma was playing the game and knows exactly what he was doing. Her point was for Angel to be careful, so as not to get into any unnecessary trouble.

For Tega, Boma should have avoided her, as she didn’t like the way Angel spoke to Boma especially if the huge difference in age is anything to consider. All other housemates appear to be reserving their comments about the issue and instead playing peace makers.

Will Boma survive Sunday’s eviction with these plenty troubles he keeps getting into?

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor September 2, 2021

#BBNaija: Between Queen and Boma; how is it likely to end?

Fresh from a narrow eviction escape, housemate Queen has revealed another version of what went down between Boma and herself ...

Chinedu Okafor September 2, 2021

#BBNaija: Cross looks to be slowly becoming more ‘like Saga’

A relationship between Cross and Saskay is a phenomenon that fans are itching to see. Unfortunately, the key word here ...

Chinedu Okafor September 2, 2021

Gulder Ultimate Search is back and it has its work cut out

One of Nigeria’s original and most beloved TV shows; The Gulder Ultimate Search is back. With the announcement of its ...

Chinedu Okafor September 1, 2021

#BBNaija: Saskay and Cross are in denial about how they feel for each other

The love triangle between Saskay, Cross and Jaypaul was made public two weeks ago during the Sunday night live eviction ...

Chinedu Okafor September 1, 2021

#BBNaija: Tega gets a lot of heat over cheating conspiracies in her marriage

In this season of the Big Brother Naija show, Big Brother decided to include two married people in the game ...

Chinedu Okafor August 31, 2021

#BBNaija: All the reasons why Michael’s ‘dislike’ for Angel is worth studying

The friendship in the Big Brother Naija house this season, has been either dynamic, erratic or short lived, as housemates ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail