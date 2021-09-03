BBNaija: Boma tried to tear Angel and I apart – Queen

Angel and Boma had a very nasty clash Thursday, and a lot of hurtful things were said. In the midst of this fight, Queen‘s name was recurrent. As a matter of fact, the fight began after Boma accused Angel of divulging secrets to Queen.

During Queen’s diary room session Friday, she disclosed to Big Brother just how deep the entire thing runs. She spoke at length about her relationship with Boma and how Angel fits in all of it. She told Big Brother about how her beef with Boma started when she noticed that he was trying to paint her in a desperate light.

Queen narrated that she is the type of girl that gets very attached and clingy when she likes someone, and when she first came into the house she was close to only Boma and White Money, both of whom she was a bit clingy with. However, she noticed that Boma would sometimes be hostile towards her and tell the other housemates that Queen is trying to isolate him from them.

She also narrated an incident where she had made food for Boma and when she came to tell him about it, she found that he was dancing with Angel, who Queen noted that Boma was attached to at the time. One thing led to another, and she found herself being questioned by Angel as to why she was dragging Boma away, stressing that the incidence made her and Angel distant.

Looking back, Queen told Big Brother that the rift that almost happened between her and Angel was Boma’s fault. Owing to that incident and the fact that Boma had been telling the housemates that she is too clingy. “Boma was jamming both their heads together,” she said.

“He is very cunning, and very manipulative, he is a people’s pleaser. It’s all part of his okro strategy. I don’t know why a grown man will have that kind of strategy.“

The irony of it all is the fact that Boma is now the reason Queen and Angel seem to be best of buddies since last night. If Boma was the catalyst that drove a wedge between them, he is now the catalyst that has brought them together.