Ivory Coast TV presenter convicted of glorifying rape | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Ivory Coast TV presenter convicted of glorifying rape

A television presenter in Ivory Coast was convicted on Wednesday of glorifying rape and given a one-year suspended prison sentence for asking a convicted rapist he invited onto his prime-time show to simulate a sexual assault using a mannequin.CNN reports.

Zambia elects first woman as parliament speaker

Zambia’s parliament has elected its first female speaker, more than a week after longtime opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was sworn in as the country’s new president. – Aljazeera reports.

A fragile Great Green Wall for Africa

The Great Green Wall was officially launched by the African Union in 2007. It aims to fight desertification by creating a huge strip of vegetation across Africa, from Dakar in the west to Djibouti in the east. The Wall would be eventually more than 8,000 kilometres long, crossing 11 African countries. Since 2007, the project has evolved, with the goal of creating millions of jobs. But critics say progress has stalled. – France24 reports.

Delivering babies in a Nigerian camp: ‘I’ve had to use plastic bags as gloves’

Having watched a woman and her baby die needlessly after being refused admission to a hospital over a lack of money, Liyatu Ayuba wanted to never let it happen again. – The Guardian reports.

Nigerian art will not be same without Grillo, says Jibunoh

Dr. Newton Jibunoh, the founder of DIDI Museum, Lagos, speaks to The Guardian’s Gregory Austin Nwakunor, in this piece on the late artist, Yusuf Grillo, who passed on last Tuesday, August 24.

Popularly known as the Desert Warrior, Grillo has crossed the Sahara Desert (London to Lagos) three times. He embarked on two solo expeditions in 1966 and 2000 and the third expedition in 2008 in the company of five other desert warriors.

