#BBNaija: Here’s how Pere ‘apologised’ to White Money

The Big Brother Naija housemates, last night, had a blast during the Saturday night BBN party, and as you would expect it was partly thanks to the free flowing alcohol Big Brother provided. The Dj: Commissioner DJ Wysei, who played at the party also did an exceptional job in making the housemates enjoy the night before the dreaded eviction night. In all, they seemed to have a nice time, as everyone enjoyed the music and booze.

However, as it is with these parties, it’s the after party drama that keeps the audience glued and last night there was no shortage of said drama. A number of the housemates got drunk, and had conversations that is unbecoming of them. This was particularly true for Pere.

Last night, Pere got so drunk, that he started to take a liking to his sworn rival. After having a swell time at the party, Pere held White Money by the shoulders and made the statement; “The more I get to know this guy, the more I like him.” A statement you would have to hear for yourself before you believe. It didn’t end there. In the sitting room, Pere decided to have a conversation about his sitautionship with Maria, and surprisingly, he choose to disclose his feeling to Sammie and White Money.

It’s uncertain if Pere’s sudden love for White Money was influenced by alcohol, or if making peace with White Money is something he had thought through. But it was honestly heart warming to see. White Money since his fight with Pere has been nothing but respectful and receptive to Pere. Even on the day which they went at each other, White Money still expressed his interest in mending whatever was broken in their potential friendship, and he has not done anything to Pere to suggest other wise.

Meanwhile, Pere has been adamant about his distrust and mislike for White Money. He has blatantly refused to apologize for that fateful night, and at every given opportunity, he has re-iterated to anyone willing to listen, just how fake he thinks White Money is. Perhaps after all this while, he has seen that it was all for naught. Hating someone who does not hate you is a waste of emotional energy, not to talk about being a deterrent to what could become a beneficial friendship.

Maybe he had a change of heart, maybe he was just too drunk and didn’t fully comprehend his actions, or maybe he is having eviction jitters, and decided to at least make peace before what could potentially be his last day in the Big Brother Naija house. With time, his reasons will become clear, but as for now, we can only hope that these two fan favorite, at the very least, keep things cordial.

