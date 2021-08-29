BBNaija: Shocker as Maria is evicted alongside Sammie and JMK

It’s the fifth week in the on going season of the Big Brother Naija show, and the show as scheduled is half way in. However, 70 percent of the housemates that started the show are still in the show. For the show to progress and for fans of the show to crown a winner, the housemates have to be eliminated from the show.

Fortunately or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it, that was exactly the case tonight. During the Live Eviction show, we said goodbye to three housemates; Maria, JMK and Sammie.

It was a surprising twist seeing Maria exit the house. An early fan favorite, it was hard prior to this night, seeing her exit the show this early. Her exit was such a surprise that you wouldn’t have been remiss to think there was a twist to it, but alas, Maria was evicted for real.

Perhaps, her attitude of late contributed to her demise on the show. Recall, last Monday when she was evicted, she made a fuss about the whole thing, refusing to watch a movie with her friends, calling the housemates fake and dragging anyone she could down with her mood. Maybe these reduced the tenacity fans would have voted for her if she was up, say, the second week in the house.

Sammie, JMK and Maria would be missed, as they all brought a unique blend of vibes to the show. It would be interesting to see how those attached to their game deal with the eviction, housemates like Angel and Pere.