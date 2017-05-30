Shops, schools, banks have been shut down in part of the Southeast as people obeyed the call by IPOB and MASSOB to sit-at-home to commemorate the declaration of the Biafran state.

IPOB and MASSOB had declared May 30 a public holiday in commemoration of the biafran state, remembering those who died in the Nigerian civil war.

However, leader of MASSOB and Biafra Independence Movement (BIM), Chief Ralph Uwazurike, said the two groups under him were not part of the call for sit-at-home.

“The position of MASSOB and BIM under my watch is that we are not part of any sit-at-home order, all what I am aware is the week-long celebration to mark the 18th anniversary of MASSOB and 50th anniversary of Biafra.

“Anyone talking about sit-at-home is on his own and I have nothing to tell anybody on such activity neither should any problem associated to it be attributed to me.”

Vanguard reports that in Umuahia, Federal government workers including state workers stayed away from their offices.

Many residents remained indoors, public and private schools, markets and major supermarkets in the city were shut.

Policemen and other security agents patrolled the streets, while a police helicopter hovered in the sky.