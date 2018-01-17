The Big 5: Senate’s order to IGP, Patience Jonathan loses again, and other top stories

These are the top five stories from Nigeria you should be monitoring today.

The Senate has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to arrest herdsmen suspected to have killed over 70 people in Benue recently.

After an extended plenary, the upper chamber called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps against the killings.

A property belonging to Patience Jonathan, wife of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has been demolished by the Development Control Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

The FCT stated that the building, which was located along the Mabushi-Life Camp Expressway, was pulled down because it had no official approval.

Following the spate of killings in Benue State, Senate President Bukola Saraki led Senate leadership to a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari said Nigerians are accepting that his administration is doing its best.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted him as saying this at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while hosting the president of The Gambia, Adama Barrow.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of N6.5billion worth of shares allegedly belonging to a cousin and associates of former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba also ordered the interim forfeiture of $222, 000 and N2bn worth of shares of Aso Savings Ltd, allegedly secured fraudulently from proceeds of the sale of Power Holdings Company of Nigeria (PHCN). And now, top five stories from around the world… Japan has told an international meeting on North Korea that the world should not be blinded by Pyongyang’s recent “charm offensive”. Foreign Minister Taro Kono’s comments in Canada come as North and South Korea discuss Pyongyang’s plans to participate in the Winter Olympics. The 20 foreign ministers at the Vancouver talks agreed to increase pressure on Pyongyang. The mother of the five-year-old H&M model caught up in a racism row said her family moved house in Sweden “for security reasons.” Last week, photos of Liam Mango modelling a “coolest monkey in the jungle” hoodie went viral, with social media users accusing H&M of racism. Many were angered when Liam’s mother Terry Mango defended the brand and told people to stop “crying wolf.” President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon faced angry lawmakers from both parties during a contentious interview that stretched more than 10 hours on Tuesday, as he was hit with subpoenas on multiple fronts and was accused by a top Democrat of agreeing to a White House “gag order.” President Trump kicked CNN star Jim Acosta out of the Oval Office Tuesday after the network’s senior White House correspondent badgered him with racially charged questions. Acosta has made a habit of grandstanding and interrupting when Trump and his surrogates are available to the media. Tuesday was no exception, as Acosta yelled, “Mr. President,” three times before finally getting Trump’s attention. President Donald Trump on Tuesday used a new report from the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security — revealing that nearly three out of four individuals convicted on international terrorism charges in the U.S. were foreign-born — to call for immigration reform.