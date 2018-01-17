Entertainment Roundup: Seal ”vehemently denies” forcefully kissing and groping former neighbour | More stories

Here’s everything you may have missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unraveled through the night.

SEAL is being investigated for sexual battery

British-Nigerian singer, Seal has been accused of and is being investigated for sexual battery.

The accuser is actress and Seal’s neighbour, Tracey Birdsall who says the ”Kiss from a Rose’ singer “forced himself on her, attempting to kiss her”. She also accuses him of groping her breast even after she demanded him to stop.

Only few days ago, Seal took to Instagram to defend himself after a previous post he shared about the stories of sexual assault in Hollywood had been misconstrued to mean Oprah Winfrey was complicit.

In his defense, Seal spoke in support of the #MeToo movement demanding that tougher punishments be meted out to sexual offenders.

Seal has ”vehemently denied” the claims and according to Rolling Stone magazine, “he intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations.”

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband will not let their son be a part of her reality show

Olakunle Churchill has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh stopping her from featuring their son in the upcoming reality television show, King Tonto to be aired on Linda Ikeji TV.

The lawsuit is an attempt to protect the kid’s rights as captured under the Child Rights Law of Lagos State. Churchill argues that the reality show is adult content and featuring the barely two-year-old boy on it will expose him at a time when he’s unable to make his own decisions.

Fans who have been anticipating the King Tonto reality show will have to wait a little longer as this new development will prevent producers from releasing or airing the show.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome their third child

The Kardashian-West just got bigger by one.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their third child via a surrogate, and it’s a girl.

Kim had been warned off getting pregnant by doctors who said she was facing a life-threatening condition that could not allow her carry a baby.

She announced the arrival of the new born via her app writing in part, ”We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister”.