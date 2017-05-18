The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

Suicide bomber attacks military checkpoint, injures two soldiers

Two soldiers were injured on Wednesday after a female suicide bomber attacked a military checkpoint in the Konduga area of Borno State.

2. I will sign 2017 budget when I am satisfied with it – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will sign the 2017 budget when he is satisfied with its content, his spokesperson has said.

3. Buratai’s warning: Those seeking change must do it democratically – UK

The United Kingdom has said it would continue to support democracy as the only system of government in Nigeria.

The UK government said this against the backdrop of a warning by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, who alleged, on Tuesday, that some people were approaching soldiers for political reasons, warning the soldiers, who might heed such overtures of serious consequences.

4. Stop allocating soldiers to politicians, Wike tells Buratai

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has urged the Nigerian Army to desist from allocating soldiers to politicians.

Wike said this while reacting to a comment credited to the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, that some people were approaching soldiers for political reasons.

5. 30-year-old Nigerians will soon be able to run for President – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has said 30-year-old Nigerians would soon be eligible to be President of the country.