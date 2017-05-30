The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

1. I will soon sign the 2017 budget into law – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has hinted that the 2017 budget will soon be signed.

2. Anyone earning N30,000 can own a house under BuharI administration – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes have been very successful.

3. Why Yahaya Bello must go – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West, APC) has outlined reasons the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, must resign.

4. Release El-Zakzaky, Dasuki now, NBA tells FG

The Nigerian Bar Association have demanded the release of National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), and the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

5. UI shut down, students ordered to vacate campus

The University of Ibadan has been shut down on Monday, Democracy Day, and students ordered to vacate the campus on or before 6 p.m.