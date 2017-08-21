BREAKING: Buhari signs resumption letter to N’Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a letter to the National Assembly notifying it of his intention to resume work.

It was learnt that the president and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo held a meeting at the presidential villa early Monday morning.

The letter will ensure Buhari resumes office after his arrival from London.

The President had written a letter to the National Assembly, handing over power to Yemi Osinbajo when he was leaving Nigeria.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Monday.

“In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom,” he quoted the letter.