Two killed, 3 injured in explosion in Yobe

Two people have reportedly been killed while 3 others have been injured after an explosive device suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram militants, along Damaturu – Biu road, Yobe State.

According to Daily Trust, the incident happened about 4:45pm on Sunday close to Azare village.

Modu, a local vigilante said the victims were cattle traders travelling to Gombe from Buni Yadi town.

He said the traders ran into the Boko Haram militants who opened fire on them.

“In an effort to escape, five of them stepped on the planted explosive device that went off, killing the two and injuring the three others. Some of the traders are still missing,” he said, adding that the attack was the first in the area in the past one year.

“No such incident has happened in the whole Gujba and Gulani axis for at least one year,” he said.