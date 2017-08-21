Replicate what you saw in London | Nigerian doctors tell Buhari

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to replicate what he saw during his treatment abroad to the health industry in Nigeria.

After a national executive council (NEC) meeting in Kaduna, the association in a communique said Nigerian doctors could treat the president if the working conditions were provided.

The doctors called on the federal government to implement the Abuja Declaration of at least 15 percent budgetary allocation to health and ensure timely release of funds.

“The nature of the president’s ailment is not known to NMA, and even if it is known to us, we have to respect our oath of secrecy,” they said.

“The president like every other citizen of this country has the right to seek second opinion, that is part of medical practice. However, the doctors in Nigeria are capable of handling any ailment if optimal working conditions are provided.

“We have read and heard on BBC that, the president does not believe in the Nigerian health system. What was wrong with the President going outside? It is a fact that our hospitals are not optimally equipped.

“I am sure that the president after spending 100 days in London has the first-hand experience of what we have been shouting, equip! Equip! Upgrade our hospitals.

“We are happy that the president is back. Based on his experience, we are saying he should come and replicate what he has seen in London, at least to take care of the masses. So, we expect him to replicate such within the next two years.

“The NEC observed with dismay the continuous low budgetary allocation to health leading to declining health care service delivery in the country.”