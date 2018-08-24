“Buhari has failed” | The protest treks to Abuja begin

Mohammed Isa Munlaila, an indigene of Borno, on Thursday embarked on an angry trek from Lagos to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to express his anger towards the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, at Otedola Bridge in Lagos, the point of take-off for the trip, Isa alleged that the present administration promised Nigerians particularly the youth, good life but failed to keep its words, hence the need for him to come out on behalf of every Nigerians.

Stressing that he had no choice than to sacrifice for his fellow young Nigerians, the Borno indigene said: “They promised that fuel will be N45 Naira per litre but it’s now N145 Naira; they promised to create three million jobs in one year but they have not been able to create even 500,000 jobs in three years.”

 “I am very angry at everyone in the APC and I will not vote for anybody from APC or PDP because they are all the same,” he said.

He further said that since Mr Buhari became president, he had become “a total stranger.”

Isa whose mother hails from Kogi, had in 2015 announced he trekked from Lagos to Lokoja in solidarity with the then governor-elect, Yahaya Bello because he felt the APC was capable of changing the political and social narrative of the country.

