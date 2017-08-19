As Buhari returns, would he consider more visits?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

As the Presidential jet touched down at the Abuja airport, state Governors, service chiefs, heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and members of the Buhari media team were pictured.

President Buhari’s return is probably the most anticipated event in Nigeria’s to be screened live on television since Rotimi Amaechi was to appear for his Ministerial interview before the Senate two years ago. After 103 days away, there has been a mix of elation and disinclination in reacting fuzzily. As one of the media aides, Bashir Ahmad, is moved to tears, some others have done the minimum to put out the “Welcome sir”.

While the President was in London, he welcomed no less than 20 visitors, the majority being from Nigeria. Even up to a day before he was bound for Nigeria, there was still someone to be treated to a photo session with the President. It is reasonable to think that there would have been more visits and more photos did he not return to the country, to the extent that it would become obnoxious (if it already was not).

That said, the President, now back in the country, would have to open his doors wider than it was at London for the more important visitors that should be making their way to the State House beginning on Monday, August 21. The Senate President already set the tone for this by discussing “state matters” with Buhari in London. But paradoxically, the issue of the Budgets of 2017 and 2018, as important as they are, may not even be top priority for Buhari as he resumes.

Among the President’s new visitors in Abuja should be the EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, whose status should be clarified. Magu was at the airport to welcome Buhari, and it could be that an appointment has already been scheduled. Following the news from London, the President would need to be further intimated on the progress of the anti-corruption campaign which he made the core of his campaign promises. You can almost imagine the President struggling to keep pace with Magu’s enumeration of the billion naira properties claimed to be owned by former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Away from his appointed officials, there should be visits from members of unions and advocacy groups, particularly the ASUU and the Bring Back Our Girls Movement. ASUU had began talks with the Minister of Labour, but nothing has been agreed. As for the BBOG, they have waited for the President to return since the 7th of May, the day which 82 Chibok Girls were released from captivity. They would want to know the progress of the move for the remaining 113.

Visitors from leaders of ethnic groups would be inevitable, as a follow up on those held by Prof Osinbajo. With the IPOB threatening to disrupt elections in Anambra, would the President gamble on the value of a photo with Nnamdi Kanu?